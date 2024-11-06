Taiwan, Paraguay reaffirm strong diplomatic, economic ties during high-level delegation visit

Taipei [Taiwan], November 6 : Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te welcomed Paraguayan Senate President Basilio Gustavo Nunez Gimenez in Taipei on November 5 as part of an ongoing commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between Taiwan and Paraguay, Taipei Times reported.

Nunez, who is leading a delegation on a five-day visit to Taiwan, described his nation as "not only a friend, but also a partner." He emphasised that the purpose of his visit was to reaffirm Paraguay's commitment to its relationship with Taiwan, marking his first official trip to the island since assuming his Senate role in July.

Taiwan and Paraguay, which established formal diplomatic relations in 1957, maintain a unique bond as Paraguay is one of only 12 countries that formally recognise Taiwan and the sole ally in South America. At a meeting held in the Presidential Office, Nunez expressed Paraguay's intention to collaborate with Taiwan on projects that would foster prosperity for both nations.

He affirmed Paraguay's support for freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait and highlighted the importance of respecting sovereignty and upholding human rights, adding that his nation opposes any increase in hostilities in the region, reported Taipei Times.

In response, Lai extended gratitude to Paraguayan President Santiago Pena and his administration for advocating Taiwan's participation in international forums, most notably during the UN General Assembly's general debate in late September.

Lai emphasised the progress Taiwan and Paraguay have achieved in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and women's empowerment, and he expressed hope for continued mutual cooperation in these fields. The meeting was also attended by Paraguayan senators Derlis Hernan Maidana Zarza, Patrick Paul Kemper Thiede, and Sergio Roberto Rojas Sosa.

In a parallel development, Taiwan and Paraguay have renewed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to enhance tourism cooperation, a pact first established in 2018. The renewed agreement was signed on Monday by Taiwan's Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui and Paraguayan Tourism Minister Angie Duarte de Mellilo.

The LOI aims to promote digital, sustainable, and inclusive tourism development. This visit marked Duarte's first official trip to Taiwan, where she attended the 2024 Taipei International Travel Fair and toured prominent sites such as Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area and National Taichung Theatre, Taipei Times reported.

The signing was witnessed by Paraguayan Ambassador to Taiwan, Carlos Fleitas, as part of a broader diplomatic agenda that underscores both nations' commitment to deepening ties across various sectors, including tourism, education, and economic cooperation.

