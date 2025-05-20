Taiwan President calls out China for threatening peace, calls it "aggressor"

Taipei [Taiwan], May 20 : Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday criticised China for threatening peace across the Taiwan Strait, calling it an "aggressor" despite reiterating his willingness to hold talks with Beijing, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

After delivering a speech marking the first anniversary of his taking office, he said, "The aggressor is the one who undermines peace."

He said, "Many countries around the world, including Taiwan, are in fact under the threat of aggressors," noting that Taiwan was committed to pursuing peace.

Lai made these remarks while responding to a question regarding the ongoing cross-strait tensions and China's apparent use of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan whenever Lai, who faces strong opposition from Beijing, delivered key speeches over the past year.

Since Lai assumed office on May 20 last year, China has intensified its grey-zone tactics that stop short of direct military conflict or war including the alleged sabotage of undersea cables by Chinese vessels, CNA reported.

In recent months, Lai Ching-te has toughened his cross-strait policy, in contrast to the more moderate stance taken by former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Earlier in March, Lai called China a "foreign hostile force" as he accused Beijing of increasing infiltration, spying activities, and united-front work against Taiwan and vowed to take multiple measures in response to those national security threats.

The measures include tightening controls on cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides, reinstating military courts, and expanding the screening of cross-strait flows of talent, goods, and capital, CNA reported.

Despite calling China an "aggressor", he reiterated his willingness to hold talks to continue exchanges and collaborations with China, provided that each side treats the other equally and respectfully. Lai said he remained ready to "engage in dialogue instead of confrontation" and work with China towards peace and prosperity.

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it detected six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and three official ships operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

