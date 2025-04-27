Taiwan President Lai says opposition rally shows strength of Taiwan's democracy

Taipei [Taiwan], April 27 : Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te said that a protest organised by opposition parties is itself proof of Taiwan's democratic strength, but urged them to direct their efforts at the real source of dictatorship the Chinese Communist Party, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking after the rally yesterday, Lai emphasised that if opposition figures genuinely want to challenge authoritarianism, they should do so on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, rather than targeting Taiwan's own democratic system.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) held a protest themed "against green communists and dictatorship," joined by the Taiwan People's Party. Lai criticised the opposition for their selective opposition, noting that while they rail against so-called "green communists," they avoid confronting the "Chinese communists."

If they truly intend to oppose dictatorship, he said, they should target the right subject at the right place.

Lai added that China's ambitions to annex Taiwan are well known, and infiltration efforts extend across all parties. "There are not only 'green communists,' but 'blue communists' and 'white communists' as well," Lai said, referring to concerns that the ruling and opposition parties alike are targets for Beijing's influence campaigns, reported Taipei Times.

He stressed that Taiwanese people, regardless of political affiliation, must work together to defend the nation against communist infiltration and uphold the country's freedom and democracy.

He further urged politicians to be courageous and to confront Chinese authorities directly when visiting China, rather than appeasing officials.

True fighters against dictatorship should stand on Tiananmen Square, express Taiwan's desire for democracy and human rights, and demand that China abandon its military threats against Taiwan, he said. Protecting Taiwan's sovereignty requires bravery and a commitment to peace across the Taiwan Strait, Lai added.

Highlighting the hard-won nature of Taiwan's democratic system, Lai said it must be cherished and safeguarded by all political parties. He emphasised that the rule of law is a core principle of democracy, and that judicial investigations must be respected, Taipei Times reported.

Parties must not undermine the judiciary simply because their members face legal scrutiny, he warned. Attempts to politicise judicial cases instead of accepting legal responsibility would cause significant damage to Taiwan's democratic institutions, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor