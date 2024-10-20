Taiwan President lauds role of pilots amid heightened tensions with China, announces plans for naval enhancements

Taipei [Taiwan], October 20 : As China ramps up military activities near Taiwan, President William Lai Ching-te has expressed gratitude to the countty's pilots for their vigilance and announced plans for significant naval enhancements.

During a visit to the Air Force's Combat Command, Lai pledged that Taiwan would construct 11 new 1,000-tonne ships to strengthen its defence capabilities, Taipei Times reported.

This marked Lai's inaugural visit to military installations as president, where he met with Air Force personnel and naval forces, aiming to boost morale amid increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. He stated that the government would act as a steadfast ally to the military and coast guard, promising continued support for defence reforms.

Lai revealed that over the next seven years, the construction of the 11 new ships would significantly improve the military and coast guard's equipment, enabling them to tackle emerging threats more effectively.

During his visit to Combat Command, Lai he interacted with Air Force pilots via radio, thanking them for their commitment and urging them to maintain vigilance over Taiwan's airspace, reported Taipei Times.

In a video released by the Presidential Office, he spoke to a pilot known by the call sign "Viper One," saying, "Thank you for your hard work for our country. Please continue to guard the airspace of the Taiwan Strait to ensure national security, and have a safe and smooth flight," followed by an English message: "Happy landing."

While at Combat Command, Lai commended the personnel for their performance during a recent Chinese military exercise, highlighting the heightened state of readiness among Taiwan's defences.

"We were all on full alert during the Chinese exercises and did our best. The performance was outstanding. Thank you very much and please keep up the good work in our duty to protect and defend our country," he said

Lai then visited the navy's anti-ship missile unit, where he participated in a briefing and engaged with navy personnel about their recent experiences. At the Coast Guard Administration's (CGA) fleet office, he observed footage of how the coast guard mobilised 71 vessels to monitor Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) movements during the military drills, Taipei Times reported.

The president expressed his gratitude to the coast guard for their efforts in protecting Taiwan's maritime borders and maintaining fishing rights, stating that they have played a crucial role in preventing smuggling and illegal entries, as well as conducting humanitarian rescue operations. He emphasised the need for continued collaboration between the military and coast guard to defend national sovereignty, uphold freedom in international shipping lanes, and protect fishing rights.

The PLA's recent drills, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, were characterised as a stern warning against Taiwanese independence efforts. These exercises involved multiple branches of the Chinese military and focused on enhancing readiness for sea-air combat operations, controlling battlefields, blockading key ports, and assaulting maritime and land targets, according to the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.

During these exercises, Taiwan reported detecting 153 Chinese aircraft, marking the highest number of incursions in a single day.

The escalating military activities from China have prompted increased scrutiny and preparation from Taiwan's defence forces, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

