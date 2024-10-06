Taiwan President William Lai declares China not the 'Motherland' of Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 6 : President William Lai of Taiwan stated that the People's Republic of China (PRC) cannot be considered the "Motherland" of the people of Taiwan.

Lai made this remark during a speech at a Double Ten National Day gala in Taipei on Friday, which is part of the National Day festivities that will conclude with a fireworks display in Yunlin County next Thursday night, Taipei Times reported.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the idea of taking it by force while continuing to undermine Taipei's diplomatic status on the international stage.

William Lai stated, "The PRC could not be the motherland of the people of the ROC."

Lai also urged everyone to always stand with Taiwan and learn from the martyrs who made significant sacrifices, honouring the contributions of their predecessors. He added, "As the ROC is older, the PRC cannot be its homeland, and for people aged 75 or older in China, the ROC might be their actual homeland."

There is no question regarding ROC sovereignty, as it is firmly rooted in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, he noted, as per the report by Taipei Times.

China maintains a near-daily military presence around democratic Taiwan, claiming the island as part of its own territory and frequently deploying fighter planes, drones, and navy ships. Lai urged those planning to congratulate the PRC on its national day to be mindful of their language and to avoid using terms like "Motherland."

Taiwan has long been a point of contention for Beijing, which considers the island a renegade province and has repeatedly expressed intentions to reunify it with the mainland, even by force.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait has served for decades as a tacit border between China and Taiwan. However, the Chinese military has increasingly sent aircraft, warships, and drones across it since former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

