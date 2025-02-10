Taiwan probes companies assisting citizens in obtaining Chinese ID cards

Taipei [Taiwan], February 10 : The National Immigration Agency and national security officials have uncovered at least five companies assisting Taiwanese citizens in applying for Chinese identification cards while travelling in China, Taipei Times reported citing sources.

The issue came to light after YouTuber "Pa Chiung" revealed that some companies in Taiwan help people apply for Chinese documents.

Last week, Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang confirmed that three to five public relations firms in both southern and northern Taiwan are under investigation for potentially violating the Act Governing Relations Between the People of Taiwan and the Mainland for allegedly assisting the Taiwanese in applying for Chinese ID cards, Taipei Times reported.

Sources said that two of these companies operate in Taiwan. One, a travel agency in Tainan, offers a three-day package trip that includes opening a bank account in Xiamen, China.

Another company, located in Banciao District, New Taipei City, primarily deals with real estate, auto sales, and online advertising, but also offers services to help Taiwanese citizens apply for Chinese ID cards during a two-night, three-day trip, sources said, as reported by Taipei Times.

In addition, three companies identified in China's Fujian Province are under investigation. One of them, Fujian Fa-cai Information Technology Ltd, promotes large loans in the millions of yuan from Chinese banks at "extremely low interest rates" as an incentive for Taiwanese to apply for Chinese ID cards.

Another, a public relations firm based in Xiamen, uses social media to advertise its services in helping Taiwanese obtain Chinese identification.

The third company was established by Taiwanese nationals in the Zhangzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone. It aims to attract young Taiwanese to apply for Chinese ID cards, with two men, Lin Chin-cheng and Su Shih-en, allegedly involved, the source said.

The Ministry of the Interior revoked Su's citizenship last month after he displayed his Chinese ID card in one of Pa Chiung's videos on Beijing's "united front" tactics.

"Assisting others in applying for Chinese ID cards is illegal," an official said on condition of anonymity.

While domestic travel agencies can help apply for Taiwan compatriot permits, they may not assist with applications for illegal documents such as Chinese permanent residence cards or Chinese ID cards, the official said.

Individuals operating these businesses without government approval, or collaborating with Chinese authorities, could face fines ranging from (New Taiwan dollar) NT USD 100,000 to NT$500,000 under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of Taiwan and the Mainland, the official stated.

