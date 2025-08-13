Taiwan proposes stricter rules for citizenship restoration amid China security concerns

Taipei [Taiwan], August 13 : Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has proposed new restrictions on the restoration of citizenship to individuals originally from Taiwan who later obtained Chinese identity documents, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to Focus Taiwan, the proposed amendment, announced on Tuesday, would allow the Taiwanese government to deny restoration requests for people with Chinese documents, unless the applicants meet specific criteria, reflecting growing concerns about the island's national security and influence from China.

The amendment targets individuals who once held household registration in Taiwan but gave it up to register in mainland China or obtain a Chinese passport.

Under current rules, they can apply to restore their Taiwanese citizenship, but the new draft regulation would make that process significantly more stringent, Focus Taiwan reported.

To regain citizenship under the proposed rules, applicants must demonstrate they have made meaningful contributions to Taiwan's national defence, international standing, or social stability, or that they have provided benefits to Taiwan's overall interests.

Alternatively, individuals may qualify on humanitarian grounds, such as having lost Taiwanese citizenship involuntarily as a minor due to their legal guardian's actions, having close family ties in Taiwan, or having health issues.

The MOI stated that the amendment is part of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's broader national security initiative, introduced in March, which includes 17 strategies to counter threats posed by the People's Republic of China, Focus Taiwan's report added.

Since obtaining a Chinese passport or household registration is seen as giving up Taiwanese identity, the government is aiming to prevent individuals with questionable loyalties from regaining legal status.

Applicants must also provide proof that they no longer hold Chinese household registration and have either renounced or never applied for a Chinese passport. In addition, they are required to submit a recent criminal record certificate issued by Chinese or foreign authorities, which must be verified by Taiwan's relevant agencies or overseas offices, Focus Taiwan reported. Minors under 18 are exempt from this requirement.

The amendment outlines new conditions under which applications for restored citizenship can be denied, revoked, or annulled.

These include engaging in propaganda activities for the Chinese Communist Party, violating Chinese policies or laws, or participating in actions deemed to endanger Taiwan's national security or interests, Focus Taiwan reported.

Specific examples include leaking state or trade secrets, representing Chinese commercial interests without authorisation, damaging public infrastructure, or inciting social unrest.

If a person's restored citizenship is later found to violate these conditions, the decision to revoke or annul their status would be reviewed jointly by the National Immigration Agency and other relevant bodies. The MOI emphasised that the proposed changes do not require approval from the Legislature and are intended to strengthen national security in the face of increasing cross-strait tensions.

