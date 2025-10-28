Taiwan records 10 PLA aircraft sorties, 5 PLAN vessels operating around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 28 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Tuesday that it recorded 10 PLA aircraft sorties and 5 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

In a post on X, it said that 8 out of the 10 sorties crossed the median line.

"10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND said.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1982975610080375052

In response to growing concerns over Chinese infiltration, lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties in Taiwan have introduced significant amendments to the National Security Act and related legislation to fortify the island's defences and safeguard its democratic institutions, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) submitted draft revisions to Paragraph 1, Article 13 of the act, designed to strengthen the loyalty and accountability of military officers, educators, and government officials. The proposed amendment calls for immediate security protocols to close existing legislative gaps that could expose Taiwan to national security risks posed by Chinese influence operations.

DPP lawmaker Chuang explained that while current legislation penalises actions that directly endanger national security, there is a lack of preventive provisions for behaviour that may lead to future harm. The new draft seeks to address this shortfall by allowing early intervention, including suspension from duty, to mitigate potential damage. The bill has passed its first reading and has been referred to the Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee for further deliberation, as cited by The Taipei Times. The incursions mark yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The frequent intrusions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.

