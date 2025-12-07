Taiwan records 7 PLAN vessels, 2 sorties of PLA aircraft around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], December 7 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded 2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory on Sunday.

Sharing the details on X, MND said that 1 PRC balloon was also detected during this timeframe.

1 PRC balloon was also detected during this timeframe.

On Saturday recorded an increase of Chinese military activities around its territory since Friday, with 29 sorties by PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate", reported the Taipei Times. Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.

On November 7, the Japanese Prime Minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival", potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could lead to Japan's military involvement.

Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory measures aimed at damaging Japan's economy, including issuing warnings against travel to and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated".

