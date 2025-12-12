Taiwan records increase in Chinese military activity with 33 PLA aircraft sorties, 7 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], December 12 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 33 sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time) on Friday.

Of the 33 sorties, 23 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "33 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 33 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence reported 27 sorties by Chinese Military Aircraft and six naval vessels operating in its territorial waters as of 9:05 am (local time).

Of the 27 sorties, 22 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

"Overall 27 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0905hr today. 22 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate", according to the Taipei Times.

Ely Ratner, who served as assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments on Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance.

On November 7, the Japanese Prime Minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival", potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could lead to Japan's military involvement.

Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory measures to damage Japan's economy, including issuing warnings against travel to or study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated".

