Taiwan records surge in Chinese incursions around it's territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 30 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 11 Chinese aircraft and six Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Wednesday.

As per the MND, 10 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, " 11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1950360697067405629

Earlier on Tuesday, the MND detected three Chinese aircraft and six Chinese Naval vessels operating around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1949998307700306247

Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) condemned China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) for alleging that Taiwan's ruling party was engaging in "political manipulation" and had lost public backing, as reported by the Taipei Times.

TAO spokesman Chen Binhua stated that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "has faced a decline in popular support and its policies contradict the genuine mainstream public sentiment in Taiwan," following the failed recall votes against 24 Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers the previous day.

He further claimed that the DPP acts as though it has a "fundamental stance on Taiwan independence" and harbours an "ambition for one-party control," according to the Taipei Times report.

He accused the DPP of "neglecting the welfare of Taiwanese and frequently inciting political conflict, suppressing opponents by any means, and aggravating societal divisions.

"He argued that these actions have "revealed the party's facade of democracy and illustrated its true authoritarian nature."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor