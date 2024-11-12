Taiwan rejects China's claims over South China Sea amid military escalation

Taipei [Taiwan], November 12 : Taiwan has firmly rejected China's renewed claims over the South China Sea, reaffirming its sovereignty and rights over the disputed region amid escalating tensions involving other nations.

The assertion comes as military confrontations and territorial disputes in the area intensify, Focus Taiwan (CNA) reported.

In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) declared, "The Republic of China (Taiwan) enjoys all rights to island groups and their surrounding waters in the South China Sea following international law and maritime laws." The MOFA emphasised that Taiwan's claims remain unaffected by the competing assertions of other countries, according to Focus Taiwan.

The statement followed recent developments involving both the Philippines and China. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two laws defining maritime entitlements and designating sea lanes and air routes to solidify the country's sovereignty over parts of the South China Sea.

In response, China published baselines for a contested shoal it seized from the Philippines in 2012 and reaffirmed its sweeping claims over the region, including areas asserted by the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan, reported CNA.

China's Foreign Ministry declared, "China will continue to take all necessary measures following the law to resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests." Beijing has long dismissed the 2016 ruling by the International Arbitration Court, which invalidated most of China's claims over the South China Sea, and has continued its aggressive actions in the region.

Recent incidents include the Chinese coast guard using water cannons against Philippine vessels, further escalating tensions, CNA reported.

Taiwan, which controls two islands in the South China Sea, including the strategically significant Taiping Island, has expressed serious concerns over the growing regional instability. The MOFA warned that "actions taken by China have escalated tensions and would jeopardise regional peace and stability."

Taiping Island, situated 1,600 kilometres southwest of Kaohsiung, is the largest of the Spratly Islands.

