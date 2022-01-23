Taiwan reports 2nd largest incursion by Chinese military aircraft

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday reported the second-largest incursion by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in history.

As per the MND, 39 Chinese military aircraft intruded on Taiwan's ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.

At 10:45 pm on Sunday evening, the MND reported that 39 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft infringed on Taiwan's ADIZ.

The aircraft included 24 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, 10 Chengdu J-10 fighters, one Xi'an H-6 bomber, two Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft (Y-9 EW), and two Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence spotter planes (Y-8 ELINT), reported Taiwan News.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

The 39 PLAAF military aircraft were spotted on Sunday, matching the 39 detected on October 2, 2021, the second-highest number recorded on one day. The all-time record for the most Chinese military aircraft seen violating Taiwan's ADIZ was set on October 4 of 2021 with 56 PLAAF planes, reported Taiwan News.

