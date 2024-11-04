Taiwan reports 44 aircraft, 6 vessels and 1 ship from China around it's country

Taipei [Taiwan], November 4 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported a significant increase in Chinese military activity around Taiwan early Monday, detecting a total of 44 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and one official ship operating near the island by 6 am local time.

Among these, 37 aircraft reportedly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the MND stated, "44 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 37 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The MND provided further details on the aircraft detected, and that Republic of China (ROC/Taiwan) Armed Forces have been monitoring the situation. They also reported that CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems are ready to respond to the detected activities.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by the PLA around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

In recent weeks, Taiwan has observed an uptick in such military operations, with multiple incidents involving Chinese aircraft crossing into Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan's defence forces have responded by closely monitoring these activities and bolstering airspace security. This uptick in activity is viewed as a show of force by Beijing, aimed at intimidating Taiwan amid ongoing diplomatic support from the United States and other international allies.

The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence continues to stress the importance of stability in the area, while emphasising its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity.

