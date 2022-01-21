Taiwan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2022 02:55 PM2022-01-21T14:55:11+5:302022-01-21T15:05:07+5:30
Taiwan reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 23 of which are locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 45 are imported, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.
The new local infections, a daily record high for the year, included three in Taipei, 10 in Taoyuan, and 10 in Kaohsiung, the agency said.
Starting Friday, a full COVID-19 vaccination record will be required for people entering certain leisure and entertainment venues, as well as hospitals and residential long-term care facilities, it added.
To date, Taiwan has reported 18,109 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,772 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor