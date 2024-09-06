Taiwan reports China's military activity near its territory, tracks 19 PLA aircraft, seven naval vessels

Taipei [Taiwan], September 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Friday that Chinese military activity was detected near its territory.

It said that 19 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and two official ships were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 15 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone.

In response to Chinese incursions, Taiwan deployed aircraft, naval ships and coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "19 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest incursion adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to a Taiwan News report.

Gray zone tactics are considered "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," the report said.

On September 3, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) alleged that China launched a satellite over Taiwan with its flight path passing over the southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) of the island nation.

Taiwan's MND said that the satellite launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) posed "no threat" to the nation, adding that Taiwan Armed Forces monitored the whole process and are ready to respond if the need arises.

In a post shared on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "At 09:20 a.m.(UTC+8), #PLA launched a satellite from #XSLC, with its flight path passing over our southwestern ADIZ. Poses no threat to us, the flight path flew toward the West Pacific Ocean. #ROCArmedForces monitored the whole process and are ready to respond if necessary."

