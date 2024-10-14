Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 14 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 25 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and four official ships were detected operating around Taiwan until 8 am (local time) today.

Of the 25 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to China's actions, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "25 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 8 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1845633984128258384

China's latest military incursion around Taiwan is seen as part of a broader pattern of provocations that have intensified in recent months. The Chinese government has carried out regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ, as well as military exercises close to the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Meanwhile, China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan on Monday, simulating strikes on sea and land targets, The Washington Post reported. China's action comes just days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te used a National Day speech to defend the island's democracy and way of life.

Command spokesman Li Xi stated that the exercises launched by China would "test the joint operations capabilities" of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command and would serve as "a stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces".

Taiwan's Defence Ministry "expressed strong condemnation for such irrational and provocative behaviour." It further said that it had sent troops to respond and protect Taiwan. However, the drills were not unexpected, The Washington Post reported.

Analysts described Lai's last week's speech as relatively restrained. However, there has been a growing expectation that China would use this as a catalyst to launch more military drills around Taiwan as it has during other sensitive political moments.

After Lai assumed office, China launched large-scale military drills as "punishment for separatist acts," calling the exercises "Joint Sword 2024-A," according to The Washington Post report.

The Eastern Theater Command, the part of the Chinese military that oversees a region including Taiwan, on Monday, said the "Joint Sword 2024B" exercises include a barrage of vessels and aircraft "in close proximity from different directions" to Taiwan, the report said.

In a statement, the command said that the exercises are designed to test "sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of comprehensive superiority."

China's Coast Guard said it would dispatch four vessels to encircle the main island of Taiwan. It is the first time China will take this action in a military drill against Taiwan.

Taiwan's Coast Guard said it would establish a response centre and warned that Beijing's actions have "severely impacted peace in the Taiwan Strait and regional stability, with the aim of changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor