Taiwan reports Chinese military activity, with eight PLAN vessels, five PLA aircraft sorties near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 1 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity around its territory on Saturday, with five PLA aircraft sorties and eight PLAN vessels operating till 6 am (local time) today.

In a post on X, the MND stated that three out of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's eastern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," it stated.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1984425161727025661

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND reported Chinese military activity around its territory with five PLA aircraft sorties and six PLAN vessels operating till 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND stated that three of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's southwestern ADIZ.

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," it stated.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate.

Executive Yuan Secretary-General Xavier Chang highlighted the government's robust response to mounting security threats from China, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, Chang explained that the initiative aligns with President William Lai's 17-point national security strategy unveiled in March, which seeks to shield Taiwan from China's growing campaign to undermine its sovereignty, infiltrate its military, manipulate public opinion, and lure young Taiwanese and businesses toward reunification narratives.

The strategy emphasises comprehensive legislative and administrative measures to close all possible channels of Chinese interference.

The Executive Yuan has pinpointed 120 key tasks, including 21 laws slated for amendment or fresh legislation. Among these are the Special Statute on Strengthening the Resilience of the Economy, Society, and National Security, revisions to the Cybersecurity Management Act, and the Industrial Innovation Statute. These legislative steps reflect Taiwan's determination to strengthen economic and defence resilience amid escalating regional tensions.

