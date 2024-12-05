Taiwan reports increase Chinese incursions in its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], December 5 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that nine Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and 2 official ships were detected operating around the island until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

The Taiwanese MND said that six of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "9 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

On Wednesday, The MND said that 15 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship were detected toperating around the island until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

In a post on X, it said, "15 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised China's interference in the diplomatic relations of other democratic countries, calling it "regrettable" that Beijing fails to understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries and thus frequently takes "provocative actions," Taipei Times reported.

China has spoken out against Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's phone call with US Representative Nancy Pelosi during his visit to Hawaii and also expressed its disapproval of the US decision to sell USD 387 million worth of arms to Taiwan.

This announcement came just before President Lai embarked on a 7-day trip to visit Taiwan's allies in the Pacific, as per Taipei Times.

"It is regrettable that the Chinese government does not understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries, thus frequently takes provocative actions," the ministry said on Tuesday, as it urged Beijing to "be rational and have self-constraint."

