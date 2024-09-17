Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity; detects 8 aircraft, 7 naval vessels

Taipei [Taiwan], September 17 : Taiwan detected eight Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territory from 6am (local time) on Monday till 6am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), four of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan said it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

"8 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND stated in a post on X.

8 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/DHzBtTVcyK— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 17, 2024

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to a Taiwan News report.

According to a Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are considered "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier in July, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan and drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Beijing claims that the UN resolution confirmed its one-China principle, which implies that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor