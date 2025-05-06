Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 6 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 16 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 12 of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese activity, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government is contemplating requiring legislators and elected officials to secure prior authorisation before travelling to China to curb Chinese infiltration, local media outlet the Taipei Times reported, citing an official.

In March, Taiwan President William Lai introduced 17 initiatives aimed at countering China's increasing infiltration activities, which includes mandating that all civil servants provide transparency regarding their trips to China to ensure public accountability, according to Taipei Times.

The official mentioned that the government is exploring the possibility of modifying the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and Mainland Area to enforce strict regulations for all civil servants before they travel to China.

They explained that this regulation would apply to all categories of public servants, encompassing military personnel, government workers, elected officials, legislators, and borough wardens. Given their roles in public authority, these individuals are key targets for Chinese infiltration, and their journeys to China should be conducted openly and transparently, they remarked.

