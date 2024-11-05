Taiwan reports presence of 20 PLA aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 5 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Tuesday, detecting a total of 20 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the 20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

According to their post on the social media platform X, "16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ".

The Ministry said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

This marks a major milestone in Taiwan's self-defence efforts and defence industry development.

The details of this event were shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on the social media platform, X.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by the PLA around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

In recent weeks, Taiwan has observed an uptick in such military operations, with multiple incidents involving Chinese aircraft crossing into Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan's defence forces have responded by closely monitoring these activities and bolstering airspace security. This uptick in activity is viewed as a show of force by Beijing, aimed at intimidating Taiwan amid ongoing diplomatic support from the United States and other international allies.

The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

