Taiwan reports surge in chinese military activity, detects 33 PLA aircraft

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Friday reported an increase in Chinese military activity around the island, detecting over 30 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels around Taiwan.

The details were shared in a post on X.

"33 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 21 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1862300444275745152

Chinese incursions around Taiwan have increased recently. In response, Taiwan has stepped up security along its maritime borders.

Taiwan's armed forces conducted a comprehensive air defense drill on Thursday as China reportedly prepares for its third large-scale military exercise, Joint Sword-2024C, near Taiwan.

The drill, which involved air, naval, and missile defense units, was conducted to strengthen readiness against potential aerial and missile threats, according to Taiwan News.

The Air Force Command stated that the exercise took place from 5 am to 7 am, deploying fighter jets, naval vessels, and air defence missile systems. Aircraft such as the Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, F-16, and C-130 transport planes were utilised, along with ground-based air defence missile units.

Recently, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. The base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1859844282842218983

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

