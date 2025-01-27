Taiwan sees spike in Chinese incursions around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 27 : Taiwan stated that it detected four Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Sunday and 6 am (local time) on Monday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), of the four People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "4 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Notably, Chinese activity has risen around Taiwan.

On Sunday, Taiwan reported six Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels near its territory.

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, " 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised concerns over Beijing's coercion against Taiwan during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the US Department of State.

According to Focus Taiwan, Rubio emphasized the United States' "commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China's coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a readout following the phone call on Friday (Washington time).

Bruce also quoted Rubio as stating that the US will pursue a relationship with Beijing that "advances US interests and puts the American people first."

