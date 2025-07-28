Taiwan slams political pressure at Tokyo choir event, says 'Taiwan is Taiwan, China is China'

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 : The Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan has strongly condemned political interference during the Tokyo International Choir Competition, accusing China of pressuring organisers to alter the identity of Taiwanese participants, Taipei Times reported.

The controversy erupted after six Taiwanese choirs participated in the competition held from Friday to Sunday in Tokyo. The groups included school children and adult performers from different regions of Taiwan. According to the office, organisers were forced to remove Taiwan's national flag and rename the teams from "Taiwan" to "Chinese Taipei" following pressure from Chinese officials.

The representative office said it was informed about the issue on Saturday evening and immediately asked a visiting legislator to assist in discussions with the event organisers.

Despite support from Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, who defended Taiwan's position, the organisers gave in to the demands and removed all national flags, replacing Taiwan's name without consent.

"Music transcends national borders and is a universal art enjoyed by all people," the office said in a statement, expressing regret that political pressure was allowed to interfere with a cultural event. It also noted that for six years, Taiwanese choirs had participated under the name "Taiwan" without issue, as per Taipei Times.

"This year, however, China intervened politically, distorting the art of music and offending the Taiwanese. We strongly condemn such actions, which are despicable," the statement added.

To support the choirs and prevent further disruptions, Taiwan's Deputy Representative to Japan, along with 16 colleagues, attended the event and cheered for the participants, according to Taipei Times.

Taiwan's Representative to Japan, Lee Yi-yang, said recent surveys show strong public support between Japan and Taiwan, while attitudes towards China remain largely negative.

"The Japanese public knows that Taiwan and China are two distinct countries. These oppressive tactics will only cause backlash and reveal China's true face," Lee said.

He added that Taiwan, known for its democracy and cultural achievements, continues to win international respect. "While China tries to suppress us, the truth remains Taiwan is Taiwan, and China is China," Lee said.

Lee also expressed sympathy for the young performers who, besides competing, have to endure such political interference. He assured that Taiwan's global community would stand by its artists.

"Taiwan will continue to gain global recognition and support, and our performers will keep showing the world who we are through their talent and resilience," he said.

