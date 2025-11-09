Taiwan sounds alarm on China's authoritarian expansion at global summit

Taipei [Taiwan], November 9 : Taiwanese lawmaker Fan Yun has called for stronger global cooperation to defend human rights and democracy as China intensifies its global influence through new extradition pacts.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) summit in Brussels, Fan warned that China's growing reach is not only threatening Taiwan but also destabilising democratic institutions worldwide, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the summit brought together more than 50 lawmakers from 20 countries, with Taiwan participating for the first time as a full member state. Fan described China's expanding authoritarianism as a direct challenge to economic stability, security frameworks, and democratic values across the globe.

Citing reports from the United Kingdom, fan stated that China has used its massive financial investments to penetrate and manipulate British politics, while Chinese government-backed operatives interfered in the elections of Australia and Canada.

Similar espionage activities targeting political institutions in the United States and the Philippines further demonstrate Beijing's broad campaign to expand its political influence abroad.

Fan also highlighted Taiwan's strategic shift away from Chinese economic dependence, explaining that Beijing's share in Taiwan's foreign investments has dropped sharply from 84 per cent in 2010 to just 7.5 per cent last year.

She said this reflects Taipei's firm commitment to mitigating the risks of Chinese economic coercion.

The presence of Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim at the Brussels summit marked what Fan described as an unprecedented level of international support for Taiwan's democracy and growing rejection of China's authoritarian agenda, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Fan also thanked IPAC members for being among the first to condemn China's failed plot to stage a car crash targeting Hsiao in Prague last year, an incident that highlighted Beijing's willingness to use violence beyond its borders.

She concluded by reaffirming that IPAC remains the only global alliance dedicated to resisting China's authoritarian influence, adding that Taiwan stands ready to share its hard-earned experience in defending democracy and human rights with the world, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor