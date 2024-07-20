Taiwan Sports Administration objects to athlete's alleged representation for China

Taipei [Taiwan], July 20 : Taiwan's sports administration said on Friday it will ask its Kendo Association to lodge a protest with the International Kendo Federation after a Taiwanese athlete was allowed to represent China in the recently-held world kendo championships in Italy.

This follows allegations raised by YouTuber Potter King in a recent video, claiming that Su Yu-cheng, a Taiwanese kendo athlete, participated as a member of the Chinese team during the 2024 World Kendo Championships held in Milan, Italy, from July 4-7.

The Taiwanese kendo association mentioned that Su has been a long-term resident in Xiamen, but it is uncertain whether he has officially changed his citizenship to the People's Republic of China.

They have forwarded this matter to the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) for further scrutiny.

Taiwan competes in international sporting events under the name "Chinese Taipei" due to political pressure from China. This compromise allows Taiwan to participate in various international organisations and events, although not under its official name or flag.

China asserts a "One China" policy, considering Taiwan as a breakaway province and not a separate country. This stance affects Taiwan's participation in international sporting bodies and events, where diplomatic maneuvering is necessary to avoid exclusion or political backlash.

Occasionally, controversies arise when Taiwanese athletes are perceived to represent China in international competitions.

This can lead to protests and investigations to clarify the athlete's nationality and affiliation. Sporting events involving Taiwan and China, particularly in areas like table tennis, badminton, and baseball, can carry significant political symbolism.

In 2009, Taiwan was initially denied the right to host the East Asian Youth Games due to pressure from China, which objected to the use of Taiwan's national symbols.

During the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics, China's influence was felt in international sports organisations to prevent Taiwan from using its national flag and anthem.Taiwan faced challenges regarding its name and national symbols at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, highlighting ongoing disputes over its representation.

These incidents illustrate the ongoing challenges and diplomatic sensitivities between China and Taiwan in the field of sports, where issues of national identity, representation, and international recognition frequently come into play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor