Taiwan tracks 23 Chinese military aircraft around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], June 4 : Taiwan tracked 23 Chinese military aircraft around the nation, the country's Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday. It included fighter jets, transport aircraft, and drones.

Out of these aircraft, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a post on social media platform X, Taiwan MND wrote, "Overall 23 PLA aircraft (J-16, Y-8, UAVs, etc.) were detected at 0820 hrs today. Out of which, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the north, central, and southwest parts of Taiwan's ADIZ in conducting joint combat patrol along with PLAN vessels."

The median line notably bisects the Taiwan Strait in a way that separates the island from China, which Taiwan claims to be a part of its territory.

The Chinese military aircraft were spotted right after China sent in 19 aircraft, eight naval vessels, and four Chinese coast guard ships around the self-governed island within 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"19 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around Taiwan were detected today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said in a post on X earlier today.

Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

Meanwhile, amid tense ties with China and the country's growing aggressiveness, the Defence Minister of Taiwan, Wellington Koo Li-Hsiung, visited the Army HQ to receive a briefing on the operational concepts for the country's ground forces.

The MND, in a post on X, wrote, "On June 3, Defence Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung visited the Army HQ to receive a briefing on the operational concepts for Taiwan's ground forces and key future acquisitions to enhance warfighting capabilities."

"Minister Koo emphasised the importance of integrating active duty and reserve forces, strengthening command and control for joint operations, and adopting realistic training aligned with our asymmetric warfare strategy," the post added.

