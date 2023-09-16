Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation

Taipei [Taiwan], September 16 : Till 6 am on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) monitored nine Chinese military planes and 10 naval vessels in the vicinity of Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News, there was no indication that any PLA aircraft had crossed the Taiwan Strait's middle line or entered Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) at this time.

Taiwan responded by sending ships, planes, and land-based missile systems to track PLA activity.

China has gradually increased the number of military planes and navy ships operating near Taiwan since September 2020, expanding its use of grey zone techniques, Taiwan News reported.

A grey zone tactic generally refers to "An effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and substantial use of force."

Beijing has conducted 109 navy ship sorties and launched 199 military aircraft around Taiwan so far this month.

