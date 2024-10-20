Taiwan urges China to recognise its independent existence

Taipei [Taiwan], October 20 : The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has called on Beijing to refrain from military provocations and methods that threaten or suppress Taiwan, emphasising the need to maintain the current "status quo."

This statement comes as the Ministry expressed appreciation for the support from friendly countries and diplomatic allies over the past week, Taipei Times reported.

"MOFA again urges China to recognise the Republic of China's (Taiwan) existence," the Ministry stated in a news release. It reiterated the importance of respecting the democratic values and free lifestyle chosen by the Taiwanese people.

Furthermore, the Ministry indicated its willingness to collaborate with China to ensure regional security and foster peace and common prosperity.

"Do not attempt to use military provocations or other methods to threaten or suppress Taiwan and undermine the regional status quo," MOFA warned.

The Ministry emphasised that dialogue is essential for developing a friendly relationship that aligns with international expectations. "Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is in the common interest of both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the international society," it added, reported Taipei Times.

MOFA noted a global consensus exists regarding the importance of sustaining peace and stability in the Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific region. The Ministry expressed gratitude to allies such as the US, UK, France, Germany, New Zealand, Lithuania, and South Korea, along with over 30 other countries, for their public expressions of concern regarding China's recent military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan.

Some of these nations have highlighted the need for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and urged China to exercise restraint while addressing disputes through dialogue.

Last week, China's People's Liberation Army conducted military exercises, deploying fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

The Ministry called on all nations to continue supporting Taiwan and to remain vigilant regarding the situation in the Strait, asserting that Taiwan will persist in collaborating with allies and like-minded countries to uphold the rules-based international order.

