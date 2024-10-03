Taiwan urges democratic partners to stand together against china's expansion

Taipei [Taiwan], October 3 : Taiwan's Representative to the United States, Alexander Tah-ray Yui, has stressed the crucial role of US congressional support in deterring aggressors and maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, as per Taiwan News.

"China's actions do not stop at Taiwan," Yui noted, emphasising that other nations also face military and economic pressure from China. He warned that China seeks to alter the rules-based international order, underscoring the need for 'democratic partners to stand together' and take action.

During a Taiwan National Day celebration at the Twin Oaks Estate in Washington, DC, on Wednesday and stated that the Taiwan-US partnership is based on 'shared interests and values' such as democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, Taiwan News reported, citing CNA.

Twin Oaks is a 17-acre estate located in the Cleveland Park neighbourhood in Washington, DC, United States. It was the residence of nine Republic of China ambassadors to the United States before the United States broke off diplomatic ties with the Republic of China on Taiwan in 1979.

Further, he also thanked the US for its support and noted the numerous pro-Taiwan bills and resolutions passed in Congress, including the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act.

Yui said that "US congressional support is crucial, as it signals to aggressors that Taiwan is not alone. Taiwan sits on the front line of the Pacific's first island chain, confronting authoritarian regimes, he said, adding that China's coercive actions do not stop at Taiwan. Other nations also face military and economic pressure from China."

China seeks to alter the rules-based international order, the representative said. As a result, democratic partners must stand together and take action to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and ensure regional prosperity, he said.

Meanwhile, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Direct Ingrid D. Larson underscored the strong friendship and partnership between Taiwan and the US.

She reiterated that successive US administrations have viewed Taiwan as a force for good and extended her sympathies to those affected by the typhoon, while also thanking Taiwan for its support during hurricanes in the US.

