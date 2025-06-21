Taiwan warns of China's military buildup, calls for global support against authoritarian expansion

Taipei [Taiwan], June 21 : Taiwan is making every effort to avoid a military confrontation with China by enhancing asymmetric defense capabilities and strengthening public resilience, stated Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim in a recent interview, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

"All our actions aim to avert conflict, whether it arises in 2027, earlier, or later," Hsiao remarked during a conversation with American podcaster Shawn Ryan on the "Shawn Ryan Show."

She referenced a timeline mentioned by various US military and intelligence officials in recent years, which indicated that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had directed the People's Liberation Army to be prepared for potential military action against Taiwan by 2027, as per Focus Taiwan.

In light of China's ongoing naval expansion and its predominant global defense manufacturing capabilities, Hsiao stated that Taiwan is concentrating on "asymmetrically investing in our defense" to complicate Chinese military strategies and deter aggression.

With China persistently claiming Taiwan and reinforcing that stance through diplomatic, military, and economic means on a worldwide scale, Hsiao said that Taiwan must advocate for the notion that preserving the status quo in the Taiwan Strait serves the interests of all global stakeholders, including China.

Beyond military threats, Hsiao pointed out that Taiwan is also confronted with "cognitive warfare, misinformation, and attempts to divide our society, undermining our domestic unity and cohesion" from China, emphasising that "we are engaged in a race to enhance our resilience."

She mentioned that the government is implementing "whole-of-society resilience" initiatives primarily designed to equip citizens with the skills to protect themselves, thus alleviating some of the government's responsibilities.

While Taiwan has experience responding to earthquakes and other natural disasters, Hsiao noted that there is still a need to improve first-aid training, enhance emergency response capabilities, accumulate essential supplies, and establish shelters.

Simultaneously, she asserted that societal perceptions regarding emergency responses must evolve.

"Historically, during every disaster, our military has supported civil society. What we haven't truly experienced is the reverse, our civil society bolstering our defense and military," she explained, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

