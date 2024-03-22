Taiwanese travellers urged to be 'cautious' after new security law passed in Hong Kong

Taipei [Taiwan], March 22 : The Taiwan government on Thursday warned its people to keep their safety in mind while visiting Hong Kong after the Beijing-controlled Legislative Council passed a new national security law two days ago in the special administrative region (SAR), Central News Agency Focus Taiwan reported.

The law, called Basic Law Article 23, covers treason, sedition, and state secrets, and allows trials to be held behind closed doors.

Tsai Ming-yen, the director-general of the National Security Bureau, indicated that the "mainlandization" of Hong Kong's national security and rule of law is a notable trend.

After the passing of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, the maximum penalty for offences such as treason and insurrection is life in prison, and 20 years for espionage, Tsai noted. He also warned that such so-called illegal activities are very "vaguely defined."

Tsai was responding to a lawmaker's question during a legislative hearing about whether Taiwanese people writing remarks considered "disrespectful" towards China on social media could lead to punishment under the new law.

Tsai said that if Taiwanese people wish to enter Hong Kong, they must pay attention to whether they have ever posted anything criticising China's politics or economics on social media or said anything negative on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office said that the government is highly concerned about the threats posed by the legislation to the safety and freedom of Hong Kongers and foreign nationals there, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government will also keep a close watch over the risks facing Taiwanese citizens working and travelling in Hong Kong and respond accordingly, Presidential Office spokesperson Olivia Lin said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said that while the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United Nations, and several human rights groups have expressed concerns, criticism, or condemnation over the new law, only China has extended its congratulations.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu, Taiwan and the democratic camp have 'common beliefs' on progressive values, such as democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of law, rationality, equal rights, pluralism, and openness.

He further added that Taiwan's Foreign Ministry is highly concerned about the prospects of Hong Kong and deeply sympathises with the plight of the Hong Kong people, he added.

Liu emphasised that the Taiwan government has always supported the Hong Kongers in their pursuit of democracy and freedom. On the other hand, it will also view what has happened in the special administrative region as a lesson, Focus Taiwan reported.

"In addition to continuing to defend democracy and freedom, we will also unite countries in the democratic camp in firmly defending the values of a civilised society," Liu said.

