Taiwan's allies rally for its inclusion in the UN

New York [US], September 30 : Taiwan's diplomatic partners - Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, and Palau - voiced their support for Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations during the General Debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Focus Taiwan reported, citing Central News Agency, that the top leadership of the three countries showcased their support for Taiwan's UN membership and rallied for it at the UN session.

In his address, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena emphasized Paraguay's commitment to the principle of "leave no nation behind" and expressed support for including countries that are excluded from significant international forums, helping them become integral members of the global governing body. He stated that this friendship is based on "the shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and free trade," forged through the adversity of two geographically small countries living alongside great powers.

According to Focus Taiwan, Pena said that Taiwan's exclusion from the international community is an "injustice" that cannot be overlooked. "Their contribution to the international community should be recognized. If there is a country that today should be a part of the United Nations and is not yet so, that is Taiwan."

The Republic of Palau's Vice President Uduch Sengebau Sr reaffirmed her country's strong and enduring relationship with Taiwan and called for its meaningful participation in international organizations. She stated, "Taiwan's exclusion undermines the principles of inclusivity and cooperation that the United Nations represents. U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not preclude Taiwan's involvement in efforts related to the sustainable development goals, and we urge this assembly to support Taiwan's rightful inclusion."

Resolution 2758 was passed by the 26th UN General Assembly in 1971 to address the issue of China's representation at the United Nations. As a result, Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, lost its seat to the People's Republic of China. Since then, Taiwan has been barred from participating in the international organization and its affiliated bodies.

Earlier, Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine voiced her country's support for Taiwan, stating that only Taiwan's independent democratic government can effectively represent its 23 million citizens. "The U.N. Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan and should not be used as a pretext to exclude Taiwan from participating meaningfully in the UN system," Heine argued, noting that this resolution has been "misused to threaten cross-strait trade, regional peace, and security." She added, "This was never its original intent. It cannot serve as a sound basis to prohibit Taiwanese citizens and journalists from the UN premises", as per Focus Taiwan.

Taiwan split from China amid a civil war in 1949, however Beijing continues to regard the island as a Chinese territory and has long coveted Taiwan's technology-heavy economy, even as the island governs itself. China has regularly sent fighter jets on flights in airspace close to the island and deployed warships near Taiwanese waters, according to VoA.

