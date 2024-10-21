Taiwan's Defence Ministry detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval vessels around country

Taipei [Taiwan], October 21 : China's military activity near Taiwan intensified on Monday, with 14 aircraft and 12 naval vessels spotted in the region by 6 am (local time), according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

The MND further reported that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response, the ROC Armed Forces deployed countermeasures, including Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "14 PLA aircraft and 12 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's military also reported the transit of the United States and Canadian naval vessels, which sailed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north on October 20.

In another post, MND wrote, "One United States and one Canadian naval vessel sailed through the Taiwan Strait from south to north yesterday. During this period, #ROCArmedForces maintained full control over the surrounding sea and airspace, with the situation remaining normal."

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier this week, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reassured the public of the government's dedication to defending Taiwan's democracy and national security following China's large-scale military exercises around the island.

He made his remarks after holding a high-level national security meeting in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

China's announcement of these drills came just four days after Lai delivered his first Double Ten National Day speech, in which he stated that China has "no right to represent Taiwan" and emphasised that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to one another.

Lai stated that Beijing launched military exercises to intimidate neighbouring countries and disrupt regional peace and stability, which contradicts the expectations of the international community. He assured people that the government will persist in defending Taiwan's free and democratic constitutional system against external pressure.

