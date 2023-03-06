Taiwan's Foxconn seeks cooperation with India in chips, electric vehicles

Apple supplier Foxconn has said that it is seeking Indian partners to cooperate in areas like chips and electric vehicles, CNN reported. The development comes after Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) chairman and CEO Young Liu concluded his visit to India.

Taiwan's Foxconn has been looking to enhance its operations in the South Asian giant after suffering severe supply disruptions in China last year, as per the news report. However, the company bounced back from the disruptions early this year.

On Saturday, Young Liu said that his trip to India supported Foxconn's efforts to deepen partnerships in new sectors such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles.

"India is a country with a large population," CNN quoted Young Liu as saying.

"My trip this week supported Foxconn's efforts to deepen partnerships ... and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles," he added.

Young Liu stressed that Foxconn will continue to communicate with the local government to seek beneficial development opportunities for the company, as per the CNN report. The firm, best known for making Apple's iPhones is one of the world's biggest contract makers of electronics. The company is now expanding in other areas including electric vehicles.

"Foxconn will continue to communicate with local governments to seek the most beneficial development opportunities for the company and all stakeholders," Young Liu said as per CNN.

Notably, Foxconn already has factories in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On March 5, Foxconn announced a major investment in Karnataka that will generate over one lakh jobs, according to an official statement. As much as 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks.

During his visit to India, Young Liu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed topics related to enhancing India's tech and innovation ecosystem. In response to a tweet by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the Prime Minister tweeted; "Had a good meeting with Young Liu. Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system."

Hon Hai Technology (Foxconn) tweeted, "Chairman Young Liu is visiting India. Today we had a warm meeting with Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and updated him on our good progress in the country. Foxconn will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive."

( With inputs from ANI )

