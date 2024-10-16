Taiwan's MAC rejects China's criticism of President Lai's National day speech, warns against Hong Kong-style control

Taipei [Taiwan], October 16 : The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top agency handling cross-Taiwan Strait affairs, rejected China's criticism of President Lai Ching-te's National Day address and condemned it for trying to "turn Taiwan into another Hong Kong."

In a statement, MAC said, "It is clear that the Chinese Communist Party views the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) as an illegitimate regime and seeks to prevent its continued existence, Beijing's positions, including emphasising the "one China principle" and the "1992 consensus," are aimed at turning Taiwan into another Hong Kong."

Notably, MAC responded to the remarks made by China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) earlier in the day.

The "one China principle" asserts that there is only one "China" and that Taiwan is an integral part of it. Additionally, China interprets the "1992 consensus" as supporting the notion that Taiwan belongs to one China, Focus Taiwan reported.

On Tuesday, TAO spokesman Chen Binhua described Lai's speech from October 10 as a damaging "Taiwan independence manifesto."

Chen said in a statement in response to a media inquiry, "He (Lai) escalated provocations against the One-China principle, further entrenching the 'two-state fallacy."

Chen characterised Lai as a "Taiwan independence worker" and a "peace disruptor," while also justifying Beijing's recent countermeasures as necessary actions by a sovereign state to protect its territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Chen warned that any further provocations by "Taiwan independence" forces would be met with stronger punitive measures until complete national reunification is achieved.

On Monday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted military drills called "Joint Sword-2024B," involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket forces in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas Focus Taiwan reported.

These actions were described as a "stern warning to the separatist activities of Taiwan independence forces" following Lai's speech. In his National Day address, Lai stated that "the R.O.C., rooted in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China."

He asserted that the PRC has no right to represent Taiwan and emphasized that his mission as president is to "protect the country's survival and development" and ensure that "the nation's sovereignty is not violated or annexed."

