Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen casts vote, urges voters to turn out and decide for nation

Taipei [Taiwan], January 13 : Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged people to cast their ballots as she cast her own on Saturday morning in New Taipei City, Channel News Asia reported.

The leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cast her ballot at the Xiulang Elementary School voting place in New Taipei. Hsiao Bi-khim, the vice presidential candidate, and several party officials were present.

Greeting an early group of voters, Tsai hailed the excellent weather and encouraged everyone to vote.

She said, "citizens in a democratic country can decide the future of the country with one vote," according to Taiwan News.

Tsai also advised voters to carry along the documents that are needed to finish the registration procedure, along with their national ID and chop (stamp), Taiwan News reported.

Taiwanese voters will choose the country's next president on today.

Every four years, elections are scheduled in Taiwan.

Earlier today, the three presidential contenders for Taiwan in the 2024 general election also cast their ballots.

The presidential candidates from the three major parties are: the Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te and his running partner Hsiao Bi-khim; the Taiwan People's Party's Ko Wen-Je and his running mate Wu Hsin-Ying; and the Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih and his running mate Jaw Shaw-kong.

According to Taiwan-based SET news, Lai travelled to Anping Elementary School in Tainan's Anping District, Tainan City, to cast his ballot.

Whereas, at the Da'an district of Taipei's Jinou Girls' High School, Ko cast his ballot, Taiwan news reported citing Channel News Asia.

Meanwhile, Hou visited Banqiao Elementary School in New Taipei City's Banqiao District to vote.

The election will not only determine Taiwan's president, and vice president, but also 113 legislators, which will include 73 district lawmakers, six Indigenous lawmakers, and 34 legislators-at-large.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.

Notably, 70 per cent of the island's 19.5 million voters are registered to vote, and they are spread throughout the five biggest cities: Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, according to Al Jazeera.

There are 17,795 polling stations, the majority of them in schools.

The world is keenly watching Taiwan as its citizens prepare to vote for a new President and Parliament amidst escalating tensions with China.

Beijing's increasing threats towards Taipei over the past eight years have raised concerns, and the world awaits not only the election results but also the response from Taiwan's 'authoritarian neighbour,' as reported by CNN.

In terms of age groups in the presidential election, 40-49-year-olds make up the largest voting bloc with 3.88 million eligible voters, or 19.88 per cent of the electorate, followed by 50-59-year-olds with 3.53 million eligible voters, who account for 18.06 per cent of the electorate, Taiwan's Central Election Commission (CEC) said in a statement.

Around 2.84 million of age from 20-29 year-olds are eligible to vote in the presidential election this time, the CEC said.

