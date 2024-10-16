Taiwan's President vows to defend democracy amid China's military drills

Taipei [Taiwan], October 16 : Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reassured the public of the government's dedication to defending Taiwan's democracy and national security following China's large-scale military exercises around the island.

He shared his remarks on Facebook after holding a high-level national security meeting in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

The announcement of these drills came just four days after Lai delivered his first Double Ten National Day speech, in which he stated that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has "no right to represent Taiwan" and emphasized that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to one another.

Lai stated that Beijing launched military exercises to intimidate neighbouring countries and disrupt regional peace and stability, which contradicts the expectations of the international community. He assured people that the government will persist in defending Taiwan's free and democratic constitutional system against external pressure.

Additionally, Lai reaffirmed his commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing that Taiwan's consistent goal is to foster positive exchanges between both sides based on mutual respect and dignity.

In his National Day address, Lai stated that Taiwan is open to cooperating with China on shared interests, such as pandemic prevention, to achieve peace and prosperity for both sides of the Strait. He also expressed hope that Beijing would use its influence positively on the global stage and contribute further to regional and global peace, security, and prosperity.

During the military exercises around Taiwan and its outlying islands, China deployed a record 125 aircraft, including its aircraft carrier Liaoning and various ships.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that 90 of these aircraft, comprising warplanes, helicopters, and drones, were detected within Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). This record was noted for a single day, from 5:02 am (local time) to 4:30 pm (local time).

Shipping traffic continued to operate normally, according to the report. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned China's provocative actions near Taiwan, which have increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. It stated that China's actions once again undermine the rules-based international order and significantly threaten regional peace and stability, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to the report, in his National Day address, Lai once again reached out to China, but the latter continues to conduct military drills aimed at intimidating the Taiwanese public and threatening Taiwan's democracy, while unilaterally undermining the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and stability, according to the ministry.

"China should not use excuses to create conflict and provoke tensions, becoming a disruptor that harms regional peace and stability," it stated.

Taiwan's ministry also called on the international community to take concrete actions at this critical moment to support democratic Taiwan, unite in defending the values of freedom and democracy, and uphold the rules-based international order, along with a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

National Security Council Secretary General Joseph Wu criticized the Chinese military drills as "inconsistent" with international protocols, which require advance notification for live-fire exercises in open seas. He added that these actions violate the fundamental spirit of the UN Charter, which mandates peaceful dispute resolution among member states, Taipei Times reported.

A map shown on Beijing's China Central Television displayed six large areas surrounding Taiwan where the drills were conducted, along with circles around Taiwan's outlying islands.

PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesman Senior Captain Li Xi announced that the military exercises were completed, stating that the navy, army, air force, and missile corps participated in the integrated operation, according to Taipei Times report.

"This serves as a significant warning to those supporting Taiwan independence and demonstrates our determination to protect our national sovereignty," he said.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported deploying warships to key ocean locations for surveillance and readiness, as well as mobile missile and radar units on land to monitor vessels at sea. On the streets of Taipei, residents remained unfazed.

"I don't worry or panic; it doesn't affect me," said Chang Chia-rui. Another resident, Jeff Huang, said, "Taiwan is very stable now, and I am accustomed to China's military exercises. I have faced these threats since childhood, and I am used to it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor