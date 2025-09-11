Taiwan's president warns China's expansion threatens global stability

Taipei [Taiwan], September 11 : Taiwanese President William Lai has cautioned that China's growing military power and diplomatic influence are a global threat, not just a concern for Taiwan. Lai said Taiwan would work closely with democratic allies to safeguard peace in the Indo-Pacific through deterrence and strength, as cited by the Taipei Times.

According to the Taipei Times, Lai stated that Beijing is deliberately working to reshape the global order, citing its Belt and Road Initiative, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, and efforts to internationalise the yuan as part of a strategy to replace the rules-based system led by democratic nations. He warned that China's increasing military activity, including drills around Taiwan, joint exercises with Russia, and deployments beyond the first island chain, reflects ambitions that extend well beyond Taiwan.

"Even if Taiwan were surrendered to China, it would only fuel further expansion," Lai said, emphasising that the Taiwan Strait's stability is critical to global security and trade, with goods worth over USD 2.5 trillion passing through annually.

According to the Taipei Times, Lai highlighted Taiwan's importance in global supply chains, particularly semiconductors, ICT, and electronic components, stressing that the island is an essential partner to the international community rather than dependent on it. He also urged China to embrace dialogue, respect Taiwan's sovereignty, and avoid confrontation, but insisted that peace cannot be achieved by submitting to Beijing's demands.

Lai stated plans to raise Taiwan's defence spending to 3.32 per cent of GDP next year, to reach 5 per cent by 2030, demonstrating Taiwan's resolve to protect itself and contribute to regional security. The president also highlighted efforts to diversify trade, citing agreements with Southeast Asia, Japan, and the US to reduce economic reliance on China.

Defending his 17 national security strategies, which opposition parties have criticised, Lai stated that they are essential to counter threats such as Chinese espionage, political infiltration, and disinformation campaigns. "Self-defence is not provocation," he said. "Taiwan will stand with democratic nations, deter aggression, and ensure peace through strength."

