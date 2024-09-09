"Taiwan's sovereignty is inviolable": Secy Gen of Democratic Progressive Party

San Francisco [US], September 9 : At a recent event in San Francisco, Lin Yu-Chang, secretary-general of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), emphasised that "Taiwan's sovereignty is inviolable," according to Focus Taiwan.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California (TAFNC), Lin affirmed that "Taiwanese have the defining power to decide their own future."

Lin highlighted that the themes of Taiwanese sovereignty and self-determination have been central to President Lai Ching-te's speeches since his inauguration in May. In a press briefing before his keynote address at the dinner lecture, Lin discussed how Taiwan's global importance has increased due to major events like the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War.

Lin reiterated that "supporting Taiwan" is a bipartisan stance in the United States, reflecting shared democratic and freedom values. Lin, who was Taiwan's minister of the interior between January 2023 and May 2024, is currently on a 13-day visit to the US. Since arriving in the states on Aug 31, the DPP secretary-general has visited New York, Washington, DC, and Houston, Focus Taiwan reported.

He chose not to disclose details of his meetings with US officials, citing sensitivities related to the upcoming US presidential election, tense US-China relations, and Beijing's ongoing opposition to Taiwanese sovereignty and the DPP.

In recent years, US-Taiwan relations have strengthened significantly, marked by increased military cooperation and economic ties amid rising tensions with China. Under President Biden, the US has enhanced its support for Taiwan, including arms sales and military exchanges, reported Focus Taiwan.

Notably, in 2021, the US approved a major arms sale to Taiwan featuring F-16 fighter jets and anti-ship missiles, underscoring a strong commitment to Taiwan's defence capabilities. Recently, Taiwan's defence ministry announced that the delivery of F-16V fighter jets purchased from the US is expected to begin in 2026. CNA reported that all production and delivery issues related to these advanced fifth-generation aircraft have been resolved.

Additionally, the US has supported Taiwan's participation in international organisations and forums where it has been historically excluded due to China's objections. For example, in 2021, the U.S. backed Taiwan's bid to join the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

US and Taiwanese officials have also held high-level meetings and dialogues to bolster bilateral economic and technological cooperation, particularly in the semiconductor sector.

Despite this growing partnership, the US maintains its "One China" policy, recognising Beijing's claim over Taiwan while engaging with Taipei on a non-official basis. This support has elicited strong reactions from China, which has increased military manoeuvres around Taiwan and condemned US actions as provocations.

