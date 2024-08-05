Taiwan's TV show on China invasion makes headlines, stirs emotion nationwide

Beijing [China], August 5 : Ever since the teaser for the upcoming Taiwanese television series "Zero Day" last month showcasing Beijing's invasion, these made-up sequences have sparked strong feelings and imaginative thoughts about what an impending Chinese invasion may look like, according to CNN.

The 10-part series dramatises a potential invasion by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), a first for Taiwan.

The teaser shows a besieged island experiencing terror and anarchy after a military blockade: locals race to take out cash, foreigners rush to leave, prisons erupt in riots, and television networks are compromised to air enemy propaganda.

Although the threat has been hanging over the self-governing island for decades, it is now intensifying as the Communist Party-run China becomes more assertive and powerful and shows off its military might, raising tensions to unprecedented levels, according to CNN.

With over a million views on YouTube and local media coverage, the 17-minute teaser proved to be a hit in Taiwan.

"As a 21-year-old, I almost burst into tears when I watched it. Every scene in those 17 minutes felt so close to us. Maybe one day in the future, these scenarios will become a reality around us," said a top comment with over a thousand upvotes, according to CNN.

However, the teaser also drew criticism, particularly from leaders in the opposition, who claimed it heightened anxiety and overstated the situation.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China's ruling Communist Party claims it as part of its territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

