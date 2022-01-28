Tajikistan continues to pull military, equipment to border: Kyrgyz Border Service

Tajikistan continues to pull the military and heavy equipment to the Kyrgyz border, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik on Thursday.

It was reported that a second phone conversation between the director of the Kyrgyz Border Service, Ularbek Sharsheev, and the commander of the Tajik border troops, Rajabali Rahmonali, had taken place at 22:18 (16:18 GMT) at the initiative of the Tajik side, the parties discussed ceasefire.

Sharsheev said that the Tajik side that does not cease fire, moreover, continues to pull heavy military equipment and personnel to the border. As of 23:00 (17:00 GMT), Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of Kyrgyz military personnel, the Kyrgyz Border Service said.

The Tajik side has asked for a ceasefire on the border, but it continues shelling, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik.

"The Tajik side requested a ceasefire. However, as of 22:30 (16:30 GMT), Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of internal troops, clashes continue in the areas of Eki-Tash, Kum-Bazar, Chir-Dobo," it said.

A meeting of the governors of the Batken Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd Region of Tajikistan is also expected, it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

