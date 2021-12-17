Tajikistan FM arrives in India, to attend 3rd meeting of India-Central Asia Dialogue

Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is on a three-day visit to India, has arrived in New Delhi on Friday, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin is on an official visit to India from December 18-20 and will attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

"Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin arrives in New Delhi for an official visit, and to attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue," Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

On Thursday while speaking at a press briefing, the MEA spokesperson said that this visit will sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Foreign Affairs Minister of Tajikistan will be on an official visit to India from December 18-20. He will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar on December 18. They will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," Bagchi had said.

"The ministers will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. And they will also undertake bilateral cooperation. The visiting foreign minister is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit," he added.

Bagchi noted that there has been an active exchange of visits between the two sides during this year.

"EAM visited Tajikistan on three occasions this year. For a bilateral visit, as well as participation in the Heart of Asia Conference in March. The SCO foreign ministers meeting in June and SCO council of heads of states' summit in September," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

