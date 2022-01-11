Tajikistan has taken enough measures to protect border with Afghanistan: Report

Tajikistan has taken enough measures to protect its border with Afghanistan, where terrorism is believed to be on the rise after the Taliban came to power, Sputnik reported citing a security forces source.

"The measures already taken to protect the border are now enough, we have enough competent trained military," the source said.

According to the Sputnik source, it is necessary to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border in militarily under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a CSTO extraordinary summit one day ago.

The source added that terrorist sleeper cells in Tajikistan have been continuously monitored and neutralized since the exodus of the country's citizens to Syria and Iraq in 2011.

"Sleeper cells can be different - terrorists, extremists, religious extremists and opposition parties, whose activities are prohibited in the country. All those who can destabilize the situation in Tajikistan are under supervision," the source said, as per Sputnik.

Tajikistan needs to be cautious of the Taliban as it shares a long, mountainous and difficult to control border with Afghanistan.

Temur Umarov in The Frontier Post had said that the Tajik army is considered as the weakest in Central Asia and most of the drug traffic from Afghanistan to Russia and Europe passes through Tajikistan, and in recent years, terrorist attacks have occurred in the country more than once.

Irrespective of other Central Asian countries, Tajikistan has taken a tough position against the Taliban with regard to the situation in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

