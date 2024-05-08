Taliban agrees to accept demands of protesters amid rising unrest in Badakhshan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 : Amid ongoing unrest in Badakhshan province in Afghanistan, the Taliban has finally agreed to accept the demand of the protesters and replace the forces in the province, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, the residents of these two districts in Badakhshan demand that the two deceased be tried by the Taliban in a special court.

The protests come after two individuals were killed in shootings in the districts of Darayim and Argo in Badakhshan, and another was injured, as per Khaama Press.

One of the Badakhshan districts with the highest concentration of poppies is Argo. According to a spokesman for the de facto administration's Ministry of the Interior, the province is still fighting poppy cultivation and things have returned to normal.

To defuse the tensions through communication, a delegation headed by Taliban Chief of Army Staff Fasihuddin Fitrat has been dispatched to Badakhshan.

Notably, eight other persons have been arrested during these rallies, Khaama Press reported.

After killings of residents and attacks on poppy farms, demonstrators in Badakhshan's districts of Darayim and Argo have intensified as protestors have been calling for the removal of "non-native forces" from the province for a number of days.

Anti-Taliban protests in Darayim, Badakhshan, began on Friday, May 3; according to Badakhshan villagers, after the initial protests, Taliban fighters resorted to firing at the people to quell them, killing at least one person.

Protesters reported that after this individual's death, Darayim residents continued their march, according to Khaama Press. According to the Khaama Press report, demonstrations started after Taliban fighters invaded the housing area with the intention of burning poppy fields but instead "molested women in their homes."

Meanwhile, several videos circulating online showcased protesters in Badakhshan saying they do not want the Taliban's "Islamic Emirate" in this province.

Furthermore, demonstrators in Darayim, Badakhshan, claim that Taliban members harass and threaten the residents of this district, street by street and home by house.

