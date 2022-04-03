Taliban announce ban on poppy cultivation

The Taliban on Sunday announced a ban on the cultivation of poppy.

Taliban's supreme leader Hebatullah Akhundzada in a decree said the cultivation of poppy seeds as well as drug trafficking are banned in the country, reported Tolo News.

He announced a "strict ban" on poppy cultivation as well as the use and trafficking of all types of illicit drugs.

The decree, read by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said that there is a "strict ban" on the use and trafficking of "all types of illicit drugs" such as alcoholic beverages, heroin, "Tablet K", hashish and others, reported Tolo News.

The decree also puts a ban on the production of illicit drugs.

"If anyone violates the decree and cultivates poppy, their crop will be destroyed and the violator will be punished based on the Sharia law," the decree said.

"The enforcement of this decree is mandatory. Violators will be prosecuted and punished by judiciaries," the decree read.

However, multiple reports indicate that poppy cultivation and drug trafficking provide a big income source for the Taliban, mainly in the southern and northern parts of the country. Most of the drug smuggling goes through Iran and the Taliban makes a big money from it.

Afghanistan has been among the world's top illicit drug-producing countries. There are scores of drug addicts currently on the streets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor