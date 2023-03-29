Taliban-appointed Deputy Foreign Minister urges US to open its embassy in Kabul

Kabul [Afghstan], March 29 : Taliban-appointed Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs in Afghstan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stkzai, called on the US to reopen its embassy in Kabul, according to Khaama Press reported.

During his visit to the Afghan Consulate in Dubai, Stkzai said, ""Let us fulfil our responsibilities. Come and open your embassy. We take care of your security. When you come, other countries will do the same. Many countries are saying in private meetings with us that if America restores its relations with you, we will come immediately."

The Taliban-led governmnet is seeking to expand its international relations with the world while the US asserts that no country will recognize the current regime in Afghstan.

In a recent briefing, the deputy spokesman of the US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that restrictions on women would delay Kabul's international relations.

Patel said, "We have seen this now time and time again - denying them education, denying them the ability to work, denying them the ability to participate in the provision of humtarian assistance that benefits all Afghans," according to Khaama Press.

The Taliban has, however, asserted that women's rights are completely protected in Afghstan and has urged other countries to refrain from meddling in its domestic affairs.

However, since the Taliban-led government took control of power in Afghstan, the group has intensified its repression of women's rights and freedom.

National and international orgsations have slammed the Taliban suppression policy. They have asserted that it will promote poverty, unemployment, and extremism, harbouring terrorists and threatening global peace and security.

Matiullah Wesa, girls' education advocate and founder of Pen Path was, recently, arrested by the Taliban.

In the past ten years, Wesa, an advocate for human rights and education, started an education program for thousands of girls living in rural Afghstan, according to Khaama Press.

The UN Mission in Afghstan expressed concern about the arrest of Wesa and called on the Taliban to clarify the reason for his arrest and secure all his legal rights.

Wesa's arrest came amid the start of the new school year in Afghstan, where the Taliban authorities have not allowed girls beyond grade sixth for the third consecutive year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor