Taliban asks people to hand over weapons, government property

Taliban have been raiding the houses of the people of Afghanistan and asked them to voluntarily hand over weapons and other property given by the previous government.

Citing a statement, Khaama Press reported that the chief spokesman of the IEA Zabiullah Mujahid said that to prevent further continuation of the ongoing "clean-up" operations people would better hand over all government property.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan asks all Afghans to hand over weapons, government property, and illegal items and share information about kidnappers and thieves before the searching teams reach out to their houses. We ask people to cooperate with the IEA and voluntarily hand over weapons." the statement read.

This comes as a number of international organizations slammed the operations accusing the Taliban to be intimidating families and violating people's privacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

