Taliban bar people from taking souvenir photos in Afghanistan's Ghor province

Taliban has barred people from taking souvenir photos in Afghanistan's Ghor province.

Taliban's press office in Ghor province issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that no one was allowed to take a souvenir photo under the new order, according to the Afghan media.

As per the order, no one is allowed to cut or shave their beard and take a souvenir photo.

Taliban reportedly also demanded full observance of the hijab and warns that violators will be dealt with seriously.

Over the past six months, the Taliban's Ministry has imposed harsh restrictions, especially on women, which have provoked strong reactions.

Meanwhile, reports say that killings, kidnappings of businessmen have increased in Afghanistan.

A senior adviser to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment was killed at his home in the capital city of Kabul. According to reports, unidentified people shot him dead on March 8.

Apart from it, media reports indicate that Taliban have severely tortured a local journalist named Malouf Ashrafi.

The media survey comes as journalists have been accusing the Taliban of censoring, beating, intimidating, and threatening them while covering stories especially outdoor ones, reported The Khaama Press.

According to some media-supporting organizations, over 70 per cent of media outlets halted their operations since the Islamic Emirate swept into power, reported Tolo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

